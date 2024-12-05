Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Bias During Zero Hour

Trinamool Congress alleged unfair speaking time distribution in Rajya Sabha, claiming BJP members received excess time during Zero Hour. Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien demanded equal protection for all members. The issue led to disruptions in the House, highlighting a lack of impartiality and growing tensions in Parliament.

Updated: 05-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:32 IST
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Bias During Zero Hour
In the Rajya Sabha today, the Trinamool Congress accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of being favored during Zero Hour, with claims that BJP members received extended speaking time.

Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien contested the allotment practices, suggesting that while Zero Hour is supposed to last three minutes per speaker, BJP members were granted up to six minutes. O'Brien called for equal treatment from the Chair.

The friction escalated as Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale posted on social media, criticizing the government's role in disrupting proceedings and alleging manipulation in Parliament to push through legislative agendas unopposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

