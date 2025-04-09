Debate Intensifies Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Unrest

In a vehement critique, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari condemned the BJP-led central government's recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it as an effort to disrupt national unity. He accused the government of targeting one community to appease another, insisting that only Congress and Rahul Gandhi could halt this perilous trajectory.

Addressing reporters, Ansari declared, "This government's tyranny is bound to end. An attempt is being made to spoil the atmosphere of the country, destroying brotherhood. We, at Congress, will never accept the Waqf Bill." He referred to an upcoming Congress convention in Ahmedabad as an opportunity to rally against the bill.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded critically to the opposition, who he accused of wanting to maintain a monopoly, which the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025 aims to dismantle. He praised the bill for repurposing Waqf properties for public welfare. The political discord has extended to Manipur, where the Muslim community held protests demanding the bill's repeal. As legal battles loom in the Supreme Court, the controversy over the Waqf Act's implications for property management remains heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)