Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Unrest

The Waqf Amendment Bill, recently passed by the BJP-led government, has incited significant controversy, with Congress and other opposition parties claiming it targets specific communities. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia defended the bill, asserting it will dismantle monopoly practices. Protests continue as legal battles are fought in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:08 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Unrest
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari condemned the BJP-led central government's recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it as an effort to disrupt national unity. He accused the government of targeting one community to appease another, insisting that only Congress and Rahul Gandhi could halt this perilous trajectory.

Addressing reporters, Ansari declared, "This government's tyranny is bound to end. An attempt is being made to spoil the atmosphere of the country, destroying brotherhood. We, at Congress, will never accept the Waqf Bill." He referred to an upcoming Congress convention in Ahmedabad as an opportunity to rally against the bill.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded critically to the opposition, who he accused of wanting to maintain a monopoly, which the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025 aims to dismantle. He praised the bill for repurposing Waqf properties for public welfare. The political discord has extended to Manipur, where the Muslim community held protests demanding the bill's repeal. As legal battles loom in the Supreme Court, the controversy over the Waqf Act's implications for property management remains heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025