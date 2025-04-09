Debate Over Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Fury in J&K Assembly

On Wednesday, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq insisted on a discussion regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, emphasizing that it was vital for the Muslim-majority region to express their views. Sadiq clarified that while the party is not questioning parliamentary authority, they have the right to debate the bill in the assembly.

The J&K Assembly was plunged into chaos when NC MLAs protested against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's refusal to consider their adjournment motion. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma criticized NC for its opposition, alleging the party sought to maintain its control over Waqf properties.

Sajad Lone, the chief of J&K People's Conference, announced a no-confidence motion against the speaker, urging an interim takeover by Mubarak Gul. Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone accused the government of violating secularism and federalism, contending the Waqf bill infringes on religious matters.

