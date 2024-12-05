AAP's Women-Centric Campaign Ahead of Delhi Polls
The AAP is mobilizing over 5,000 female volunteers to engage women voters in Delhi through micro meetings. The initiative aims to highlight government welfare schemes, gather feedback, and strengthen voter connection ahead of the 2024 assembly elections. These efforts emphasize women's benefits and savings under AAP governance.
In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has engaged more than 5,000 female volunteers to connect with women voters across Delhi through small-scale meetings.
The initiative focuses on discussing welfare schemes offered by the Delhi government and tailoring them to the needs of women citizens.
With elections approaching, AAP aims to replicate its previous electoral successes by gathering feedback, fostering discussions, and demonstrating substantial financial savings delivered by their policies to women voters.
