AAP's Women-Centric Campaign Ahead of Delhi Polls

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has engaged more than 5,000 female volunteers to connect with women voters across Delhi through small-scale meetings.

The initiative focuses on discussing welfare schemes offered by the Delhi government and tailoring them to the needs of women citizens.

With elections approaching, AAP aims to replicate its previous electoral successes by gathering feedback, fostering discussions, and demonstrating substantial financial savings delivered by their policies to women voters.

