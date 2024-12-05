France Opposes EU-Mercosur Deal Amid Agricultural Concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron's administration expressed its disapproval of a draft agreement reached between the European Union and South America's Mercosur trading bloc, labeling it 'unacceptable'.

The statement was issued shortly before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's diplomatic visit to Uruguay, aimed at finalizing the contentious trade deal.

France's primary objection revolves around fears that the agreement might introduce cheaper agricultural imports, potentially threatening the livelihoods of French farmers—a concern that has led to significant opposition within France despite backing from other EU countries like Germany and Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)