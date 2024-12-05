Left Menu

France Opposes EU-Mercosur Deal Amid Agricultural Concerns

The French government, led by President Macron, has rejected a draft agreement between the European Union and the South American Mercosur bloc. The opposition stems from concerns about the negative impact on France's agricultural sector. This rejection poses challenges for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron's administration expressed its disapproval of a draft agreement reached between the European Union and South America's Mercosur trading bloc, labeling it 'unacceptable'.

The statement was issued shortly before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's diplomatic visit to Uruguay, aimed at finalizing the contentious trade deal.

France's primary objection revolves around fears that the agreement might introduce cheaper agricultural imports, potentially threatening the livelihoods of French farmers—a concern that has led to significant opposition within France despite backing from other EU countries like Germany and Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

