Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Political Era Begins

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The grand ceremony included national figures and film stars in attendance. Fadnavis, on his third term, and his deputies received a traditional welcome at Mantralaya and later chaired their first cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:27 IST
Maharashtra's New Political Era Begins
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis has taken charge as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. They officially assumed their duties at the state secretariat, Mantralaya, following a ceremonial oath-taking.

The impressive induction ceremony took place at Azad Maidan, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various state chief ministers, Union ministers, and prominent figures from the business and entertainment sectors.

Upon arrival at Mantralaya, Fadnavis and his deputies received a traditional reception and paid tribute to notable figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar. They subsequently chaired a cabinet meeting with senior officials, marking the beginning of their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024