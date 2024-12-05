Maharashtra's New Political Era Begins
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The grand ceremony included national figures and film stars in attendance. Fadnavis, on his third term, and his deputies received a traditional welcome at Mantralaya and later chaired their first cabinet meeting.
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadnavis has taken charge as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. They officially assumed their duties at the state secretariat, Mantralaya, following a ceremonial oath-taking.
The impressive induction ceremony took place at Azad Maidan, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various state chief ministers, Union ministers, and prominent figures from the business and entertainment sectors.
Upon arrival at Mantralaya, Fadnavis and his deputies received a traditional reception and paid tribute to notable figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar. They subsequently chaired a cabinet meeting with senior officials, marking the beginning of their governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
