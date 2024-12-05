Fadnavis' Triumphant Return as Maharashtra CM with Grand Mahayuti Alliance

In a highly anticipated ceremony on Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, marking a robust comeback for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The event was graced by notable political figures and celebrities, resonating with supporters at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Accompanied by deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis immediately chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, emphasizing transparency and an inclusive political culture. The assembly also prepared for expansion before the state legislature's winter session in Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent actors, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among the attendees. Policemen ensured security for the massive gathering, underscoring the importance of this political shift as Fadnavis heralded a new era of cooperation and governance in Maharashtra's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)