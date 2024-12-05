Left Menu

Fadnavis' Triumphant Return as Maharashtra CM with Grand Mahayuti Alliance

Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra Chief Minister with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as deputies in a grand ceremony. A post-election Mahayuti alliance led to a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya. Prominent political figures and celebrities attended, marking a significant shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:59 IST
  • India

In a highly anticipated ceremony on Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, marking a robust comeback for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The event was graced by notable political figures and celebrities, resonating with supporters at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Accompanied by deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis immediately chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, emphasizing transparency and an inclusive political culture. The assembly also prepared for expansion before the state legislature's winter session in Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent actors, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among the attendees. Policemen ensured security for the massive gathering, underscoring the importance of this political shift as Fadnavis heralded a new era of cooperation and governance in Maharashtra's political scene.

