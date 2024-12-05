IOC Confident in Trump's Support for 2028 LA Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed no concerns about collaborating with Donald Trump's incoming administration for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. Given President-elect Trump's consistent support for the event, IOC President Thomas Bach confidently addressed potential challenges, highlighting ongoing cooperation with U.S. Olympic bodies.

Although the Los Angeles Olympics are privately funded and not reliant on federal money, the U.S. government's involvement is vital in ensuring security, transportation, and other critical services. Bach emphasized trust in the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and organizing committees to maintain a seamless partnership with the new administration.

Despite initial controversies, such as Trump's 2017 travel ban that sparked apprehensions in the sports community, President Joe Biden later lifted the ban. Los Angeles Games officials remain optimistic about federal support, asserting effective communication with Trump's team regarding the 2028 event's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)