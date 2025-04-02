USOPC Cleans House After Biathlete Abuse Revelations

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has acted decisively by terminating a coach and a director implicated in a shocking scandal unearthed by The Associated Press. Coach Gary Colliander faces accusations of sexually abusing young biathlete Grace Boutot, sparking a distressing ordeal that led to her suicide attempt.

In a statement, USOPC spokesperson Jon Mason confirmed that both Colliander and Eileen Carey are no longer with the organization. Colliander was initially placed on administrative leave following the AP's report in December. Mason declined to elaborate on the reasons behind their dismissal.

The US Center for SafeSport is actively investigating Colliander, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing, according to his lawyer, Simone Montoya. The case adds to mounting concerns of abuse within Olympic sports, prompting critical evaluations of protocols and protections for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)