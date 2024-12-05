Maharashtra's New Government: Strong, Stable, and Set for Action

The political landscape of Maharashtra witnessed a momentous shift on Thursday as Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in once again as the Chief Minister, heading a strong, stable government under the Mahayuti alliance. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil emphasized the potential of the new government to address public issues effectively.

The impactful ceremony took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, where Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oaths, cementing the leadership team in front of a significant political audience.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attended the event. The presence of other chief ministers highlighted the importance of the political transition, which followed the Mahayuti alliance's overwhelming victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, securing 235 seats overall.

This landslide marks a pivotal milestone for the BJP, emerging as the single-largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party recorded significant wins. In stark contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance faced setbacks, with the Congress and its partners winning only a fraction of the seats.

