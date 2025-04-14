Congress Slams BJP Over Ambedkar's Legacy Amid Waqf Amendment Act Debate
The Congress party criticized the BJP, calling them 'enemies of Babasaheb,' as it defended its stance against the Waqf Amendment Act. President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted historical opposition to Ambedkar by Hindu organizations and questioned the BJP's commitment to Ambedkar's principles during a press conference in New Delhi.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack, the Congress party labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'enemies of Babasaheb,' referencing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The backlash came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of spreading a 'votebank virus' by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at a press conference in the national capital, recalled the historical opposition Ambedkar faced from Hindu organizations when adopting Buddhism. Kharge highlighted Congress's longstanding demand for reservations for SC, ST, and OBC women, claiming that these principles were ignored by the BJP.
Earlier, PM Modi accused Congress of undermining the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar's legacy for political gains, while defending the Waqf Amendment Act. Modi assured that the amended law would protect SC, ST, and OBC lands from Waqf encroachment, promising justice to poor and marginalized communities, including Muslims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders
PM Narendra Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956 along with his followers.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre extension building in Nagpur.
PM Narendra Modi visits Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur.
Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to RSS and Deekshabhoomi: Honoring India's Cultural Roots