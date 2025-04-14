Congress Slams BJP Over Ambedkar's Legacy Amid Waqf Amendment Act Debate

In a scathing attack, the Congress party labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'enemies of Babasaheb,' referencing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The backlash came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of spreading a 'votebank virus' by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at a press conference in the national capital, recalled the historical opposition Ambedkar faced from Hindu organizations when adopting Buddhism. Kharge highlighted Congress's longstanding demand for reservations for SC, ST, and OBC women, claiming that these principles were ignored by the BJP.

Earlier, PM Modi accused Congress of undermining the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar's legacy for political gains, while defending the Waqf Amendment Act. Modi assured that the amended law would protect SC, ST, and OBC lands from Waqf encroachment, promising justice to poor and marginalized communities, including Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)