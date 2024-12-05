Senator Ernst Holds Off Support for Hegseth Amidst Controversies

In a significant setback for Pete Hegseth, Republican Senator Joni Ernst has withheld her endorsement of his nomination as Secretary of Defense, citing unresolved allegations against him. Ernst, a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, emphasized the necessity for rigorous vetting following a comprehensive meeting with Hegseth.

Hegseth, meanwhile, remains resolute in his pursuit of the role, downplaying criticisms of his past. With the Republicans set to hold a slim Senate majority, Hegseth can afford minimal defections within the party. Nevertheless, Democrats are expected to uniformly oppose his nomination.

As Hegseth continues to court Senate support, questions about his managerial qualifications and personal conduct shadow his campaign. Reports of misconduct, including a prior sexual assault allegation, complicate his prospects, despite his veteran status and military accolades.

