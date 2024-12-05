Lloyd Austin Cancels South Korea Trip Amid Martial Law Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided to cancel his planned visit to South Korea. This decision comes in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law, which has drawn widespread criticism.

Originally, plans were underway for Austin's visit, but two U.S. officials confirmed to Reuters that the situation was deemed unsuitable for such a diplomatic engagement. The U.S. consulted with South Korean officials before making this decision.

Yoon's declaration, aimed at consolidating power by restricting political activities and censoring the media, has led to public outrage and disturbance in international relations. The Defense Minister of South Korea, who had recommended the martial law, has subsequently resigned.

