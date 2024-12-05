Left Menu

Lloyd Austin Cancels South Korea Trip Amid Martial Law Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled his planned trip to South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration, which aimed to ban political activity and censor media. The move caused public unrest and concerns among South Korea's international partners. South Korea's defense minister has since resigned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:51 IST
Lloyd Austin Cancels South Korea Trip Amid Martial Law Tensions
Lloyd Austin

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided to cancel his planned visit to South Korea. This decision comes in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law, which has drawn widespread criticism.

Originally, plans were underway for Austin's visit, but two U.S. officials confirmed to Reuters that the situation was deemed unsuitable for such a diplomatic engagement. The U.S. consulted with South Korean officials before making this decision.

Yoon's declaration, aimed at consolidating power by restricting political activities and censoring the media, has led to public outrage and disturbance in international relations. The Defense Minister of South Korea, who had recommended the martial law, has subsequently resigned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024