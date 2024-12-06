Left Menu

Turmoil in South Korea: U.S. Defense Secretary Cancels Visit Amid Martial Law Controversy

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled plans to visit South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law. The move, which aimed to consolidate power and stifle dissent, provoked outrage and led to the resignation of South Korea's defense minister. International allies express concern.

Updated: 06-12-2024 00:06 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has scrapped a planned visit to South Korea, according to two American officials, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's bungled effort to instate martial law. One official, who spoke under anonymity, revealed the trip's planning was underway, but current circumstances deemed it inappropriate.

South Korean authorities were notified of the change in plans, with Austin set to leave office by January 20 as President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. Yoon's martial law declaration on Tuesday intended to consolidate power, prohibit political activities, and censor media, igniting public outrage and worry among international partners.

South Korea's defense minister has resigned after suggesting the move, as Yoon struggles for political survival. The defense minister's resignation has been accepted by Yoon, who nominated his ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk, to succeed him. Meanwhile, General Paul LaCamera, U.S. Forces-Korea commander, has urged American troops to remain vigilant amid protest risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

