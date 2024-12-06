House Blocks Gaetz Ethics Probe Release
The U.S. House of Representatives voted against expediting the release of an ethics probe on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, focused on allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. Gaetz had resigned in November, raising questions about the committee's jurisdiction to release the probe findings.
The U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday, refused a Democratic-led effort to quickly release the findings of an ethics investigation into former Representative Matt Gaetz. This probe revolved around allegations of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl and drug abuse.
The vote, which ended 206-198, highlighted the chamber's Republican majority stance against the measure. Gaetz resigned in November, complicating the ethics committee's decision on whether to release the findings since he is no longer a member of Congress.
Earlier discussions within the House Ethics Committee showed a lack of consensus on the matter, with a party-line deadlock. Democratic Representative Sean Casten argued for releasing findings post-resignation based on historical precedents. However, the committee remains at an impasse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
