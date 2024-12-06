Left Menu

House Blocks Gaetz Ethics Probe Release

The U.S. House of Representatives voted against expediting the release of an ethics probe on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, focused on allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. Gaetz had resigned in November, raising questions about the committee's jurisdiction to release the probe findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 05:08 IST
House Blocks Gaetz Ethics Probe Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday, refused a Democratic-led effort to quickly release the findings of an ethics investigation into former Representative Matt Gaetz. This probe revolved around allegations of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl and drug abuse.

The vote, which ended 206-198, highlighted the chamber's Republican majority stance against the measure. Gaetz resigned in November, complicating the ethics committee's decision on whether to release the findings since he is no longer a member of Congress.

Earlier discussions within the House Ethics Committee showed a lack of consensus on the matter, with a party-line deadlock. Democratic Representative Sean Casten argued for releasing findings post-resignation based on historical precedents. However, the committee remains at an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024