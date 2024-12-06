House Blocks Gaetz Ethics Probe Release

The U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday, refused a Democratic-led effort to quickly release the findings of an ethics investigation into former Representative Matt Gaetz. This probe revolved around allegations of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl and drug abuse.

The vote, which ended 206-198, highlighted the chamber's Republican majority stance against the measure. Gaetz resigned in November, complicating the ethics committee's decision on whether to release the findings since he is no longer a member of Congress.

Earlier discussions within the House Ethics Committee showed a lack of consensus on the matter, with a party-line deadlock. Democratic Representative Sean Casten argued for releasing findings post-resignation based on historical precedents. However, the committee remains at an impasse.

