From Earthquakes to Apex: A Day in U.S. News
Highlights include a 7-magnitude earthquake off California's coast, a U.S. Supreme Court case on transgender rights, FDA regulation discussions, a citywide manhunt for a health executive's murderer, Barack Obama's leadership advice, and the unveiling of a nearly complete Stegosaurus at a New York museum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 05:21 IST
A significant earthquake struck off northern California, leading to evacuations and a canceled tsunami warning. No major damage or casualties were reported, though authorities are assessing the area.
In U.S. Supreme Court, arguments were heard regarding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, with concerns about minority protections discussed by Justice Sotomayor.
Apex, a near-complete Stegosaurus skeleton, has been unveiled at the American Museum of Natural History, capturing the fascination of attendees, particularly young students, with its impressive display.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- California
- tsunami
- court
- transgender
- right
- FDA
- obesity
- Apex
- Stegosaurus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions
UN Rights Chief Warns of Spiraling Gang Violence in Haiti’s Capital, Calls for Action
Fabian Huerzeler: Revolutionizing Brighton's Premier League Journey
Sebi Revises AIF Rules: Proportional Rights for Investors
Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission Concludes Vital Training in Delhi