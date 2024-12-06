Left Menu

From Earthquakes to Apex: A Day in U.S. News

Highlights include a 7-magnitude earthquake off California's coast, a U.S. Supreme Court case on transgender rights, FDA regulation discussions, a citywide manhunt for a health executive's murderer, Barack Obama's leadership advice, and the unveiling of a nearly complete Stegosaurus at a New York museum.

A significant earthquake struck off northern California, leading to evacuations and a canceled tsunami warning. No major damage or casualties were reported, though authorities are assessing the area.

In U.S. Supreme Court, arguments were heard regarding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, with concerns about minority protections discussed by Justice Sotomayor.

Apex, a near-complete Stegosaurus skeleton, has been unveiled at the American Museum of Natural History, capturing the fascination of attendees, particularly young students, with its impressive display.

