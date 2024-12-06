Left Menu

Congress Restructures Uttar Pradesh Unit Aimed at Grassroots Strengthening

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the entire Uttar Pradesh unit of committees in a strategic move to reorganize and fortify the party. Following bypolls where Congress supported allies instead of fielding candidates, the restructuring underscores efforts to enhance grassroots influence before upcoming major elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:14 IST
Congress Restructures Uttar Pradesh Unit Aimed at Grassroots Strengthening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive strategic move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Uttar Pradesh unit's committees, spanning pradesh, district, city, and block levels. This restructuring is aimed at fortifying the party's grassroots presence.

Announced on Thursday, the decision follows months of electoral activities, including recent Lok Sabha polls and state bypolls. During the bypolls, the Congress chose not to field its own candidates, opting instead to support Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies in nine constituencies.

The restructuring is considered essential for repositioning the Congress Party as a formidable force in Uttar Pradesh politics. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), led by Ajay Rai, is expected to undergo significant changes as plans for bolstering the party's grassroots influence take shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024