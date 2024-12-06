Congress Restructures Uttar Pradesh Unit Aimed at Grassroots Strengthening

In a decisive strategic move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Uttar Pradesh unit's committees, spanning pradesh, district, city, and block levels. This restructuring is aimed at fortifying the party's grassroots presence.

Announced on Thursday, the decision follows months of electoral activities, including recent Lok Sabha polls and state bypolls. During the bypolls, the Congress chose not to field its own candidates, opting instead to support Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies in nine constituencies.

The restructuring is considered essential for repositioning the Congress Party as a formidable force in Uttar Pradesh politics. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), led by Ajay Rai, is expected to undergo significant changes as plans for bolstering the party's grassroots influence take shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)