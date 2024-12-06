Assam Cabinet Expansion Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Plans

In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet will expand on December 7, welcoming four new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs as ministers. The MLAs Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala are set to take oath at noon.

The cabinet has approved several initiatives focused on enhancing state infrastructure and education. Notably, the government decided to enforce a ban on beef consumption in public areas, aligning with the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, which has been effective in reducing cattle slaughter.

In a proactive move for infrastructural advancement, the state plans to widen the road to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to six lanes, with a budget allocation of Rs. 116 crore. Chief Minister Sarma disclosed that projects worth Rs. 1 lakh crore will be unveiled at the Advantage Assam Summit, including expansions of Bongaigaon Refinery, Namrup Fertilizer Plant, and new expressways.

