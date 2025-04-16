Left Menu

YS Sharmila Accuses BJP of Weaponizing Investigative Agencies in National Herald Case

YS Sharmila criticizes BJP for allegedly using investigative agencies to target Congress leaders in the National Herald case. She condemns the ED's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, labeling it politically motivated and an attack on democracy. Congress plans nationwide protests against the BJP's actions.

APCC President YS Sharmila. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of exploiting investigative agencies to target senior Congress leaders. This follows the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) filing of a prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

In a statement on social media platform 'X', Sharmila alleged that the BJP is attempting to suppress the opposition by filing baseless cases and misusing agencies like the CBI and ED. She condemned the chargesheet and termed it a politically driven effort to silence dissent against the BJP-led government.

Sharmila's remarks came as Congress plans to stage protests across the nation, challenging what it views as the BJP's undemocratic practices. The ED's legal move, under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has sparked widespread controversy, and the case is currently being heard in a Delhi court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

