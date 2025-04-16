Left Menu

BJP's Prasad Challenges Mamata on Waqf Amendment: Key Questions Unanswered

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning her stance on women's and backward Muslims' representation in the Waqf Board. Amid protests, a meeting with Muslim clerics aims to address the community's concerns in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:07 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of rising tensions over the Waqf Amendment Act, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her alleged opposition to crucial inclusivity measures within the Waqf Board.

Prasad posed challenging questions to Banerjee, specifically targeting her stance on women's representation and the inclusion of 'backward' Muslims in the Waqf Board. He accused her of potentially opposing these measures, which aim to ensure accountability and curb illegal land seizures under the pretense of Waqf.

This exchange comes as Banerjee reiterated her government's refusal to implement the central legislation, prompting protests from the Muslim community. A significant meeting in Kolkata seeks to address widespread concerns, with religious leaders engaging with the Chief Minister to discuss the Act's ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

