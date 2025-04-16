BJP's Prasad Challenges Mamata on Waqf Amendment: Key Questions Unanswered

In the wake of rising tensions over the Waqf Amendment Act, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her alleged opposition to crucial inclusivity measures within the Waqf Board.

Prasad posed challenging questions to Banerjee, specifically targeting her stance on women's representation and the inclusion of 'backward' Muslims in the Waqf Board. He accused her of potentially opposing these measures, which aim to ensure accountability and curb illegal land seizures under the pretense of Waqf.

This exchange comes as Banerjee reiterated her government's refusal to implement the central legislation, prompting protests from the Muslim community. A significant meeting in Kolkata seeks to address widespread concerns, with religious leaders engaging with the Chief Minister to discuss the Act's ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)