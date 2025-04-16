Left Menu

BJP Rejects Congress Allegations as ED Chargesheets Gandhis in National Herald Case

The BJP has rebuffed Congress claims of political vendetta following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Highlighted allegations involve misappropriation of real estate, with BJP accusing Congress of misusing properties for financial gain during prior governance periods.

In a move escalating political tensions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed the Congress party's accusations of vendetta after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The charges relate to the National Herald case.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress for political posturing instead of addressing the core allegations. He highlighted accusations of the Gandhis misappropriating extensive real estate assets of Associated Journals Limited, which owns the National Herald.

Congress condemned the chargesheet as vindictive, terming asset seizures a 'state-sponsored crime.' The BJP contends the Young India company, led by the Gandhis, acquired control over AJL's assets under dubious circumstances.

