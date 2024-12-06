Korean Political Turmoil: Calls for President's Removal Amidst Martial Law Fiasco

In a dramatic political twist, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is under intense scrutiny following an abortive attempt to declare martial law. The move, which was meant to address 'anti-state forces,' was met with immediate resistance from both opposition parties and members of his ruling People Power Party.

The president's decision to grant sweeping emergency powers to the military was rescinded just six hours later after facing significant opposition in parliament. The Democratic Party has responded by organizing meetings to discuss potential impeachment, scheduled for a vote on Saturday evening.

The controversy has sparked national investigations and historical reflection on South Korea's military rule past, with opposition figures highlighting a growing distrust in Yoon's leadership, evidenced by his plummeting approval ratings as reported by Gallup Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)