Opposition Protests Over Adani Issue Echo in Parliament

On Friday, opposition leaders, spearheaded by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, mounted a protest regarding the Adani controversy within the Parliament premises in New Delhi. Dressed in masks emblazoned with 'Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai,' MPs symbolized their dissent over the contentious issue.

Holding aloft a copy of the Constitution, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi emphasized perceived infringements on constitutional rights relating to Adani. Congress MP KC Venugopal, citing B. R. Ambedkar's death anniversary, decried the government's purported distractions from the Adani allegations, asserting the opposition's resolve to persist in its protests.

Amid these tensions, Congress MP Manickam Tagore reiterated claims against opposition figures, accusing the ruling party of deflection tactics involving attempts to discredit Rahul Gandhi. The BJP, meanwhile, refuted these allegations, labeling the charges from the US Department of Justice towards Adani Green's directors as unsubstantiated while reaffirming the group's commitment to regulatory compliance.

