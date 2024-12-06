"Centre should talk to farmers": Congress' Deepender Hooda criticizes govt over 'unfilfilled promises' to farmers

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday criticized the centre for failing to fulfil its promise of implementing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, leading to the resumption of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest. The Congress leader urged the government to engage in immediate dialogue with the protesting farmers to address their demands and resolve the ongoing agitation over the unfulfilled MSP promise.

Speaking to ANI here, Deepender Hooda said, "Earlier when farmers protest had happened, the government had promised MSP to the farmers. Since this promise was not fulfilled, farmers have been protesting at Shambhu border. Today again, the farmers decided to march to Delhi which is a sign of the government going back on its promise. We demand that the government should talk to the farmers immediately." The farmers' protest has drawn significant political attention, with opposition parties expressing solidarity with the farmers. Security measures in Delhi and neighboring states have been heightened to manage the expected influx of protesters.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers that were heading to the Parliament over various demands have been stopped at the Shambhu border from heading towards Delhi. The large contingent of farmers' body could be seen toppling barricades, while cops were deployed with riot gears to block the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

At the Shambhu border, a police official said, "They (farmers) don't have permission to enter Haryana. The Ambala administration has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS." Speaking on the farmers' protest, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Where does the government see any dilemma in this? This is their country, they are the food providers. If they go on a symbolic strike for one day, the country will shut down."

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant also reacted to the same and said, "The fact is that the farmers were assured of a double income which did not happen. They were assured MSP but it has not been confirmed by the government. When someone feels deceived, they are bound to agitate. This is injustice done by the government. They (farmers) have no alternative, hence, they are coming to agitate." Earlier today, a group of Congress MPs staged a protest on the premises of the Parliament, demanding the implementation of a legal guarantee of MSP for farmers in the national capital.

Protesting MPs held banners with slogans written on them - a legal guarantee for MSP for farmers and to listen to them. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a show of solidarity with protesting farmers, announced the party's unequivocal support for their ongoing march to the Parliament.

Taking to his official handle on X, Jairam Ramesh posted, "Farmers are marching to Parliament today. Their protest has received a huge booster dose after getting support from the Vice President and the Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Farmers and their organizations are continuously agitating." The Congress leader reiterated the farmers' demands for: a legal guarantee for MSP and fixing MSP at 1.5 times the comprehensive cost of cultivation as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission.

Ramesh highlighted the need for restructuring the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and called for an independent agency to oversee agricultural trade policies. The renewed call for a 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers comes as farmer unions maintain that several demands, including the MSP guarantee, are yet to be addressed.

Sukhwinder Kaur, a protestor said that there are 12 demands and the main demand is the MSP and that they are ready for talks with the government. She said, "We have 12 demands and our main demand is that of the MSP. The Punjab government said they would do it but even after waiting for one month, they didn't and we protested against it. We are ready to talk to them but they have not asked us anything. We are not begging; we are just asking something for what we do. Where are we at fault?"

While opposition leaders are rallying around the farmers, urging the government to engage in meaningful dialogue, the situation is being closely watched, with political and public pressure on the government to resolve the crisis effectively. (ANI)

