"Govt should listen to farmers' demands": Chandrashekhar Azad backs protesting farmers

Amid fresh protests by farmers at the Delhi-Noida border, Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram MP Chandrashekhar Aazad said on Friday urged the BJP-led central government to listen to the farmers' demands.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:05 IST
Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram MP Chandrashekhar Aazad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Amid fresh protests by farmers at the Delhi-Noida border, Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram MP Chandrashekhar Aazad said on Friday urged the BJP-led central government to listen to the farmers' demands. Speaking to ANI, Aazad said "The farmers come due to compulsion when they don't get proper price for their crops. The government has not fulfilled its promise made on the Lakhimpur Khiri incident. The government should listen to the demands of the farmers."

Farmers protesting over various demands have been halted at the Shambhu border while attempting to march to Delhi. Earlier today, at the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that there would be a group of 100 farmers who would be marching towards Delhi peacefully and have no intention of breaking the barricades present.

Speaking to ANI, Pandher said "The central and state governments had told the Supreme Court that they had a problem with farmers moving towards Delhi on tractors. A group of 100 farmers will move towards Delhi peacefully. We have no intention of breaking the barricades. We hope that the government allows us to move towards Delhi and protest peacefully. The doors for talk are open from the farmers' side." A protestor complained that the promises made to them were not fulfilled and questioned on why the government was stopping them at the borders.

"We are here on a protest and will be going till Delhi. The government can do anything they want. None of the promises made to us are being fulfilled. We are Indians too, and most importantly farmers. Why are they stopping us at the borders? Why can't they let us protest peacefully? The BJP government, the central government are not listening to us," questioned the protestor. The protest, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) in collaboration with other farmer organisations, seeks compensation and benefits linked to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

