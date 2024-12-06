Left Menu

UK's Prince William to attend re-opening of Notre-Dame Cathedral

Britain's Prince William will visit Paris on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was gutted by fire over five years ago, Kensington Palace said on Friday. William, Prince of Wales, is attending the ceremony on behalf of the UK at the request of the British government, the palace said. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will also be in attendance.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will also be in attendance. Notre-Dame, a medieval Gothic masterpiece, is one of the French capital's most beloved and visited monuments. It will reopen its doors later this week to tourists and the Catholic faithful.

The cathedral's roof burst into flames in April 2019, the fire engulfing its spire and toppling its main bell towers in an incident that stunned Parisians and TV viewers around the world. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

