UPDATE 2-Lavrov insists on Russian 'red lines' but puts out feelers to Trump

Russia is open to talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump but will use "any means" to prevent Washington and its allies from defeating it in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson. In an 80-minute interview released late on Thursday, Lavrov urged the West to take Russia's "red lines" seriously but spoke positively of Trump, who returns to the White House next month.

In reply to Carlson's opening question, Lavrov said he did not believe that Russia and the United States were at war right now because of Washington's support for Kyiv, including the supply of U.S. missiles that Ukraine has fired into Russia. "And in any case, this (war) is not what we want. We would like to have normal relations with all our neighbours, of course... especially with a great country like the United States," Lavrov said, adding he saw no reason why the two countries could not "cooperate for the sake of the universe".

Trump, Lavrov said, was "a very strong person, a person who wants results". But Lavrov also said Russia's firing of a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile called the Oreshnik at a Ukrainian city last month was a signal that the West must take seriously. "The message is that you, I mean the United States and the allies of the United States, who also provide these long-range weapons to the Kyiv regime - they must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call a strategic defeat of Russia," Lavrov said.

"We will be ready to do anything to defend our legitimate interests." Russia, he said, would send "additional messages" if the West did not draw the appropriate conclusions.

PATTERN OF SIGNALS Lavrov's comments were part of a pattern of Russian signals designed to deter Washington from further escalation in support of Ukraine while displaying openness to negotiations.

Russian state TV ran segments of the conversation with Carlson, whose interview with President Vladimir Putin in February drew criticism from some in the West for offering the Kremlin a platform to set out its narrative on the war. Trump has said he will bring a quick end to the 33-month-old war in Ukraine, without providing details.

Lavrov said any deal must recognise the realities on the ground, protect the rights of Russian-speakers in Ukraine and exclude NATO membership for Kyiv. "No NATO, absolutely. No military bases. No military exercises on Ukrainian soil with participation of foreign troops," he said.

People close to Trump told Reuters this week his advisers are floating proposals

that would cede large parts of Ukraine to Russia for the foreseeable future and take NATO membership for Kyiv off the table. Russia currently controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Antonov Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)