Left Menu

Surendra Pal Singh Bittu rejoins AAP ahead of Delhi assembly elections

Singhs return to the party comes amidst speculation about changes in AAPs candidate from Timarpur seat for the upcoming polls.Bittu, who previously represented the Timarpur constituency as a Congress MLA, had joined AAP in 2017 but later switched to the BJP for the 2020 elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:32 IST
Surendra Pal Singh Bittu rejoins AAP ahead of Delhi assembly elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, two-time Timarpur MLA Surendra Pal Singh Bittu rejoined the AAP on Friday. Singh's return to the party comes amidst speculation about changes in AAP's candidate from Timarpur seat for the upcoming polls.

Bittu, who previously represented the Timarpur constituency as a Congress MLA, had joined AAP in 2017 but later switched to the BJP for the 2020 elections. He contested the Timarpur seat as a BJP candidate but was defeated by AAP's Dilip Pandey. With his re-entry into AAP, Singh is now seen as a potential replacement for Pandey, who recently hinted at stepping aside from electoral politics.

In a post on X in Hindi, Pandey wrote, "After fulfilling the responsibility of building an organisation and contesting elections, now it's time to do something else while staying in the AAP. Whoever contests from Timarpur, only Arvind Kejriwal will become Delhi's Chief Minister." Welcoming Singh back to the party, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised his experience and commitment. "Inspired by the good developmental work of AAP in the fields of education, health, and more, Singh has decided to rejoin us. His experience will strengthen the party's mission of serving the people," Sisodia said.

Speaking after joining the AAP, Singh said, "AAP is the only party that truly understands the needs of the common people. I am committed to working alongside Arvind Kejriwal to bring positive change and improve people's lives." Bittu's rejoining comes as AAP gears up for the assembly election scheduled for February next year. The party is eyeing a third consecutive term after a landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024