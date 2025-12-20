Standing Strong: Tamil Nadu's Battle Against Hindi Imposition
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the central government's attempt to impose Hindi again, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's resistance. Celebrating singer Nagore EM Hanifa's centenary, Udhayanidhi highlighted Hanifa's role in the anti-Hindi imposition movement. The Tamil Nadu government insists on maintaining a two-language policy against the centre's trilingual push.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has voiced a strong opposition to the alleged efforts of the central government to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event to celebrate the centenary of singer Nagore EM Hanifa, Udhayanidhi highlighted the historical resistance against Hindi imposition led by figures like Periyar and Annadurai.
Udhayanidhi remarked that Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its commitment to a two-language policy, despite the central government's financial inducements tied to a three-language scheme. The deputy CM honored Hanifa's contributions to the Dravidian movement and the political sphere through his influential songs.
In the face of ongoing cultural and political struggles, Udhayanidhi praised the unwavering defense of Tamil Nadu's linguistic heritage. The centenary celebrations included the inauguration of a commemorative park and the release of a souvenir, underscoring Hanifa's enduring legacy as a symbol of communal harmony and resistance.
