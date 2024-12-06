Sharad Pawar says he skipped Mahayuti govt swearing-in as Parliament session is underway

Left Menu

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he had been invited to the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra, but could not attend the ceremony as the Parliament session is underway.No prominent leader of the Opposition attended the event in Mumbai on Thursday where Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he had been invited to the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra, but could not attend the ceremony as the Parliament session is underway.

No prominent leader of the Opposition attended the event in Mumbai on Thursday where Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister. ''I received a call from the chief minister (Fadnavis). He himself called, but as the Parliament session is underway, I told him it was not possible for me to leave the session. But I extended my best wishes to the government,'' said the veteran leader, a four-time CM himself.

Asked about the perception that BJP ally and previous chief minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena, was sidelined in the run-up to the government formation, Pawar offered no comment. ''I was in Delhi. I do not know what exactly happened,'' he said.

As to the Opposition's strategy on the Electronic Voting Machine controversy, the NCP (SP) chief said discussions were going on, and after Monday, some leaders would meet to discuss the further course of action.

