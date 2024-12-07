Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Family of journalist missing in Syria since 2012 meets top US official, says he's alive

The mother of Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist captured over 12 years ago in Syria, said on Friday that her family had information that he is still alive. "We have from a significant source that has been vetted all over our government: Austin Tice is alive," Debra Tice told journalists at the National Press Club on Friday, before going to the White House for a meeting.

Biden's Hunter pardon came after circumstances changed, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden changed his mind about pardoning his son Hunter because "circumstances have changed," the White House said on Friday. Biden's pardon of his son on Monday came after he had repeatedly promised he would allow the U.S. justice system to play out, and a day after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

New York City police believe the man who fatally shot a UnitedHealth top executive has left the city, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Friday, as the hunt for the gunman passed the crucial 48-hour mark. Brian Thomson, 50, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was shot in the back on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack. Police have released multiple photos of the suspect - who fled the scene, climbed on an electric bicycle and disappeared into Central Park - and have asked the public for help in tracking him down.

Trump stands by Pentagon pick Hegseth as nomination in doubt

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his support for Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth, citing the Ivy League-educated former Fox News host's "charisma" and calling him "a WINNER" even as the nomination faces headwinds in Congress amid allegations of misconduct. A 44-year-old Army National Guard veteran, Hegseth has vowed to continue fighting for the top Department of Defense job and spent the week meeting with U.S. senators as some key lawmakers have said they are not yet ready to support him.

Most serious charge dismissed in New York City subway car death; jurors considering lesser charge

A judge on Friday dismissed the most serious charge against Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine on trial for the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who he was restraining on a New York City subway car, after jurors were unable to agree on it. After jurors emerged twice during their third day of deliberations to say they were divided on the charge of manslaughter in the second degree, Penny's attorney said a mistrial should be declared.

Analysis-Trump's crypto team takes shape but questions remain over who will drive policy

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's crypto policy is taking shape with the announcement of a White House crypto czar and a new securities watchdog, but questions remain over who will drive policy and whether too many cooks could slow down changes. Trump on Thursday appeared to make good on his campaign pledge to be a "crypto president," announcing he would make former top PayPal executive and crypto evangelist David Sacks "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar." A day earlier, Trump said he would nominate pro-crypto Washington attorney Paul Atkins to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Appeals court upholds nearly $1.3 billion Sandy Hook verdict against Alex Jones

A Connecticut appeals court on Friday largely upheld a nearly $1.3 billion defamation verdict against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a case accusing the Infowars founder of spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting. A three-judge panel of the Connecticut Appellate Court found that a jury's October 2022 decision to award $965 million in damages plus attorneys fees and costs to families of the shooting's victims was not unreasonable given the mental anguish they suffered due to the lies by Jones about Sandy Hook.

US appeals court upholds TikTok law forcing its sale

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld a law requiring Chinese-based ByteDance to divest its popular short video app TikTok in the United States by early next year or face a ban. The decision is a win for the Justice Department and opponents of the Chinese-owned app and a devastating blow to ByteDance. It increases the possibility of an unprecedented ban in just six weeks on a social media app used by 170 million Americans.

After Hunter Biden's pardon, White House considers broader clemency

The White House is listening to demands for President Joe Biden to extend the same grace to thousands of people wronged by the U.S. judicial system as he did to his son Hunter, officials say. Since Biden's pardon of Hunter on Sunday, a growing chorus of civil rights activists and lawmakers have called for broader clemency for other people they believe were unfairly convicted or sentenced.

Exclusive-Trump may cancel US Postal Service electric mail truck contract, sources say

Donald Trump's transition team is considering canceling the U.S. Postal Service's contracts to electrify its delivery fleet, as part of a broader suite of executive orders targeting electric vehicles, according to three sources familiar with the plans. The move, which could be unveiled in the early days of Trump's administration that begins on Jan. 20, is in line with Trump's campaign promises to roll back President Joe Biden's efforts to decarbonize U.S. transportation to fight climate change – an agenda Trump has said is unnecessary and potentially damaging to the economy.

