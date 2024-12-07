Left Menu

Political Tension Rises Amid BPSC Exam Protests in Bihar

Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu countered Tejashwi Yadav's criticism over a lathi-charge incident at a protest by BPSC aspirants, asserting the state government's commitment to students. Amidst calls for exam reforms, educator Khan Sir continues to support student demands, emphasizing a non-political, constitutional approach.

Updated: 07-12-2024 14:47 IST
Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape is heating up as Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu hit back at Tejashwi Yadav's critique concerning a recent lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants. Bablu reaffirmed the state government's dedication to student welfare, suggesting Yadav's comments were politically motivated attacks on the state government's progress under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The lathi-charge incident unfolded during a protest by aspirants demanding changes in the Bihar Public Service Commission's examination format. Bablu defended the police action as situational necessity while maintaining the government's student-centric interests. Meanwhile, popular educator Khan Sir, briefly detained during the protests, stressed a commitment to a peaceful, non-political campaign for reform.

Protesters, including Khan Sir, are calling for a simpler 'One Shift and One Paper' exam format, challenging BPSC's normalization policy. As tensions rise, Khan Sir emphasized the significance of constitutional protest, urging understanding from authorities and pledging to remain steadfast until demands are addressed. The issue remains a pivotal test for the state government amidst pending examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

