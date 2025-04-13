Campus Clash: Ambedkar University Suspension Sparks Student Protests

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is embroiled in controversy after suspending five students amid allegations of vandalism and obstruction. The university's actions have sparked protests, largely led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), who have dismissed the accusations as unfounded and called the administration's approach 'repressive.'

Registrar Navlendra Kumar Singh claimed that the students blocked and vandalized university vehicles, necessitating police intervention. He stated that a formal complaint has been filed and an FIR will follow. However, the SFI contends that the university is simply trying to suppress dissent.

The issue traces back to previous suspensions of students accused of politicizing a bullying incident. Though the administration remains firm, the protesting students vow to continue their demonstrations until all suspensions are revoked, alleging that the crackdown threatens their academic futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)