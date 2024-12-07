Protests Ignite in Jammu Against Bangladesh Atrocities

A senior BJP leader, Daleep Singh Parihar, spearheaded a protest in Bhaderwah, Jammu, against the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration witnessed strong participation from local Hindu groups.

Protesters carried placards and lambasted the Bangladeshi interim government, burning an effigy of its advisor Muhammad Yunus. Demands included the release of an arrested ISKCON priest and safety for Hindu minorities.

In response, demonstrators submitted a memorandum to local authorities, urging intervention by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest remained peaceful, according to officials.

