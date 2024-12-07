Protests Ignite in Jammu Against Bangladesh Atrocities
A protest was led by BJP leader Daleep Singh Parihar in Bhaderwah, Jammu, against alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Supported by various Hindu groups, protesters marched through town, criticized Bangladesh's interim government, and called for intervention by PM Narendra Modi. A memorandum was submitted to local officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:13 IST
A senior BJP leader, Daleep Singh Parihar, spearheaded a protest in Bhaderwah, Jammu, against the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration witnessed strong participation from local Hindu groups.
Protesters carried placards and lambasted the Bangladeshi interim government, burning an effigy of its advisor Muhammad Yunus. Demands included the release of an arrested ISKCON priest and safety for Hindu minorities.
In response, demonstrators submitted a memorandum to local authorities, urging intervention by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest remained peaceful, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
