Kejriwal Criticizes Central Government Over Delhi Law and Order

With assembly elections approaching, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government concerning the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal pointed to a series of violent incidents, raising concerns about public safety and highlighting failures in policing.

The leader criticized the alleged politicization of the issue and questioned the role of central authorities in managing security challenges, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)