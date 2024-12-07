Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes Central Government Over Delhi Law and Order

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led NDA government for Delhi's law and order issues, urging a focus on public safety rather than politicization. He highlighted violent incidents and questioned the handling of Rohingya-related crimes, as assembly elections approach with AAP and BJP trading allegations.

With assembly elections approaching, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government concerning the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal pointed to a series of violent incidents, raising concerns about public safety and highlighting failures in policing.

The leader criticized the alleged politicization of the issue and questioned the role of central authorities in managing security challenges, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

