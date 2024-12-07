Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol Evades Impeachment: Political Turmoil in South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment in a parliament vote following his controversial attempt to impose martial law. The vote fell short of the required threshold as his party abstained. Despite rescinding the military order and apologizing, opposition plans to renew the impeachment motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:19 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Evades Impeachment: Political Turmoil in South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment in the National Assembly on Saturday. The opposition-led parliament aimed to impeach Yoon following his brief martial law imposition earlier this week. Members of Yoon's party boycotted the vote, resulting in only 195 ballots cast, falling short of the 200 required for the impeachment motion to pass.

The nation closely observed the outcome, with National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik reflecting public sentiment by expressing disappointment over the lack of a vote. The main opposition Democratic Party vowed to revive the impeachment motion next week if it didn't succeed on Saturday.

Earlier, Yoon caused public uproar by granting the military extensive emergency powers to deal with what he termed "anti-state forces" and opposition politicians. He later rescinded the order and apologized but resisted calls to resign before the parliamentary vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024