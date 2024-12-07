Left Menu

Diplomacy in a Messy World: Jaishankar Advocates for Innovative Negotiations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for innovative diplomacy amidst global conflicts, pointing towards negotiations rather than continued warfare. Addressing the Doha Forum, he spoke about India's balanced role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed support for the Global South, affected by rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:19 IST
Diplomacy in a Messy World: Jaishankar Advocates for Innovative Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the necessity for more innovative and participative diplomacy during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum. He pointed to the evolving reality that prioritizes negotiations over protracted conflicts, particularly in the case of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Jaishankar highlighted the economic impact of conflicts in the Gulf and Mediterranean, noting increased costs of oil, fertilizers, and shipping for many nations, including India. He stressed that the current era requires proactive diplomatic engagement, surpassing reliance on the UN Security Council or Western powers.

India's balanced diplomatic efforts were also lauded, as Jaishankar explained India's interactions with both Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized India's role in representing the interests of the Global South, affected by the war's economic repercussions. The forum, held under the theme 'The Innovation Imperative,' served as a platform for idea exchange and policy-making discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024