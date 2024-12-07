Diplomacy in a Messy World: Jaishankar Advocates for Innovative Negotiations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for innovative diplomacy amidst global conflicts, pointing towards negotiations rather than continued warfare. Addressing the Doha Forum, he spoke about India's balanced role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed support for the Global South, affected by rising costs.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the necessity for more innovative and participative diplomacy during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum. He pointed to the evolving reality that prioritizes negotiations over protracted conflicts, particularly in the case of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Jaishankar highlighted the economic impact of conflicts in the Gulf and Mediterranean, noting increased costs of oil, fertilizers, and shipping for many nations, including India. He stressed that the current era requires proactive diplomatic engagement, surpassing reliance on the UN Security Council or Western powers.
India's balanced diplomatic efforts were also lauded, as Jaishankar explained India's interactions with both Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized India's role in representing the interests of the Global South, affected by the war's economic repercussions. The forum, held under the theme 'The Innovation Imperative,' served as a platform for idea exchange and policy-making discussions.
