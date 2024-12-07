Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: South Korea's Impeachment Battle

South Korea's Democratic Party remains committed to impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol despite losing a parliamentary vote. Meanwhile, the governing People Power Party seeks alternative solutions to resolve the political crisis without resorting to impeachment, indicating ongoing tensions in the country's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:24 IST
  • South Korea

The Democratic Party of South Korea remains steadfast in its quest to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, showing determination even after facing defeat in a parliamentary vote on Saturday night.

Despite the setback, the opposition has vowed not to abandon its efforts to challenge the President's authority through an impeachment trial.

Conversely, the ruling People Power Party is advocating for a more responsible approach to resolving the ongoing political turmoil, suggesting alternatives to impeachment as a means to defuse the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

