Political Tensions Rise: South Korea's Impeachment Battle

The Democratic Party of South Korea remains steadfast in its quest to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, showing determination even after facing defeat in a parliamentary vote on Saturday night.

Despite the setback, the opposition has vowed not to abandon its efforts to challenge the President's authority through an impeachment trial.

Conversely, the ruling People Power Party is advocating for a more responsible approach to resolving the ongoing political turmoil, suggesting alternatives to impeachment as a means to defuse the crisis.

