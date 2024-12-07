Delhi BJP Gears Up for Assembly Polls with New Slogan

In a move marking the start of its election campaign, the BJP inaugurated its election office for the looming Delhi Assembly polls at the state party's headquarters on Pant Marg. Senior leaders, including state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and election in-charge Baijayant Panda, attended the event on Saturday.

BJP is striving to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party, which has governed Delhi since 1998. The campaign is headlined by the slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge,' highlighting the party's promise of change amid public grievances like poor water supply, damaged roads, and high pollution levels.

In a sharp rebuttal, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of planning to dismantle existing welfare schemes, including 24-hour electricity, free bus travel, and Mohalla Clinics. Kejriwal urged voters to recognize BJP's agenda, which he claims prioritizes halting beneficial projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)