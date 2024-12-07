BJP Leaders Flock to AAP Amid Delhi Poll Uncertainty
Amidst uncertainty over ticket distribution, several BJP leaders are moving to AAP as the Delhi Assembly elections approach. AAP aims to leverage these defections to secure another term, while BJP struggles with internal dissatisfaction. The ongoing shifts highlight intense political dynamics ahead of the polls.
Amid uncertainty over ticket allocations, numerous BJP leaders are defecting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near. According to BJP insiders, the risk of not being considered for electoral tickets is causing a steady exodus towards AAP.
The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, facing significant defeats in previous elections to AAP. In a recent spree, six BJP leaders have switched sides, with three already fielded by AAP. The trend underscores an intensifying scramble among parties for strategic candidates to secure votes.
This migration phenomenon is not confined to the BJP alone; notable figures from Congress and AAP have also crossed over, seeking better prospects within BJP. The atmosphere of political fluidity and last-minute alliances is setting the stage for a highly contested upcoming election.
