Kapil Mishra's Legal Battle: Allegations of Enmity Promotion During 2020 Elections

Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra is embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of promoting enmity between groups during the 2020 elections through social media posts.

Mishra, who insists his posts targeted political parties rather than communities, appeared before a magistrate as debates over framing charges ensue.

The court weighs evidence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act as Mishra continues to deny any community-specific targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)