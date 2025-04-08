Kapil Mishra's Legal Battle: Allegations of Enmity Promotion During 2020 Elections
Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra, accused of inciting enmity through social media posts in 2020, claims his intent was only political rivalry. The court is examining charges under election law, with Mishra denying targeting any community. Legal proceedings continue, with a decision expected in May.
Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra is embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of promoting enmity between groups during the 2020 elections through social media posts.
Mishra, who insists his posts targeted political parties rather than communities, appeared before a magistrate as debates over framing charges ensue.
The court weighs evidence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act as Mishra continues to deny any community-specific targeting.
