Left Menu

Kapil Mishra's Legal Battle: Allegations of Enmity Promotion During 2020 Elections

Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra, accused of inciting enmity through social media posts in 2020, claims his intent was only political rivalry. The court is examining charges under election law, with Mishra denying targeting any community. Legal proceedings continue, with a decision expected in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:12 IST
Kapil Mishra's Legal Battle: Allegations of Enmity Promotion During 2020 Elections
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra is embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of promoting enmity between groups during the 2020 elections through social media posts.

Mishra, who insists his posts targeted political parties rather than communities, appeared before a magistrate as debates over framing charges ensue.

The court weighs evidence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act as Mishra continues to deny any community-specific targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025