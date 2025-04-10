Leadership Shuffle in PMK: Ramadoss Takes Charge Ahead of 2026 Elections

In a dramatic shift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), founder Dr. S Ramadoss assumed full leadership of the party, announcing his son, Anbumani, as working president. This leadership shake-up occurs as PMK strategizes for the 2026 Assembly election.

The announcement was met with unrest in Thindivanam, where a faction supporting Anbumani protested, demanding his return as party president. Despite the internal friction, the elder Ramadoss remains focused on fortifying the party's future electoral prospects.

PMK's recent political journey included alliances with AIADMK and BJP, although it faced challenges in recent elections. Ramadoss expressed his commitment to consult party leaders about future alliances. His health has improved with the support of party members, reaffirming his readiness to lead the party forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)