Left Menu

Maharashtra Showdown: EVM Dispute and Mass Oaths Divide Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took oath as MLAs amidst controversy. The opposition MVA boycotted the ceremony due to alleged EVM manipulation during recent elections. While 200 MLAs took oath, the opposition’s protest against the Mahayuti mandate intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:03 IST
Maharashtra Showdown: EVM Dispute and Mass Oaths Divide Assembly
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Two days post his swearing in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, took the oath as an MLA alongside Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The ceremony was marked by the opposition MVA's boycott, who raised concerns over alleged electronic voting machine manipulation.

The special session of the Maharashtra assembly witnessed the opposition refusing to take oath, questioning the legitimacy of the massive victory achieved by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP in the recent elections.

200 newly-elected members took their oath, including Fadnavis and others from the treasury benches, while the opposition continued their protest, demanding clarity on the election results and the handling of electoral disputes in the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024