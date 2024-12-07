Maharashtra Showdown: EVM Dispute and Mass Oaths Divide Assembly

Two days post his swearing in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, took the oath as an MLA alongside Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The ceremony was marked by the opposition MVA's boycott, who raised concerns over alleged electronic voting machine manipulation.

The special session of the Maharashtra assembly witnessed the opposition refusing to take oath, questioning the legitimacy of the massive victory achieved by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP in the recent elections.

200 newly-elected members took their oath, including Fadnavis and others from the treasury benches, while the opposition continued their protest, demanding clarity on the election results and the handling of electoral disputes in the state assembly.

