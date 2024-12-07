Left Menu

Telangana CM Challenges PM Modi on Job Creation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that any BJP-ruled states have created 55,000 jobs in their first year of power. Reddy criticized BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his role as an opposition leader effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:07 IST
Telangana CM Challenges PM Modi on Job Creation
Telangana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to substantiate claims of job creation in BJP-governed states. He questioned whether states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, or Rajasthan had achieved 55,000 jobs within the first year of their tenure, like Telangana.

Addressing supporters in Nalgonda, Reddy further slammed BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting his responsibilities as an opposition figure. He highlighted Rao's lack of attendance at assembly sessions and his failure to leverage his political experience for the benefit of Telangana residents.

Reddy's critique extended to BJP national president J P Nadda, urging him to refrain from speaking irreverently about the Congress government. He also underscored the unfinished irrigation projects from Y S Rajashekhar Reddy's era, left incomplete during the BRS administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024