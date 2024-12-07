Telangana CM Challenges PM Modi on Job Creation
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that any BJP-ruled states have created 55,000 jobs in their first year of power. Reddy criticized BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his role as an opposition leader effectively.
In a bold move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to substantiate claims of job creation in BJP-governed states. He questioned whether states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, or Rajasthan had achieved 55,000 jobs within the first year of their tenure, like Telangana.
Addressing supporters in Nalgonda, Reddy further slammed BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting his responsibilities as an opposition figure. He highlighted Rao's lack of attendance at assembly sessions and his failure to leverage his political experience for the benefit of Telangana residents.
Reddy's critique extended to BJP national president J P Nadda, urging him to refrain from speaking irreverently about the Congress government. He also underscored the unfinished irrigation projects from Y S Rajashekhar Reddy's era, left incomplete during the BRS administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
