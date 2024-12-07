Left Menu

Trump's Stance: America Out of Syria

President-elect Donald Trump has stated that the U.S. should avoid involvement in Syria's conflict, where rebels challenge the Assad government, declaring it not America's fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:43 IST
Trump's Stance: America Out of Syria
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive statement, President-elect Donald Trump asserted on Saturday that the United States should refrain from involving itself in the Syrian conflict.

Trump's comments, shared on his social media platform Truth Social, come as rebel forces continue their struggle against the government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

'Syria is a mess,' Trump proclaimed, emphasizing, 'The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024