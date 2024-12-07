Trump's Stance: America Out of Syria
President-elect Donald Trump has stated that the U.S. should avoid involvement in Syria's conflict, where rebels challenge the Assad government, declaring it not America's fight.
In a decisive statement, President-elect Donald Trump asserted on Saturday that the United States should refrain from involving itself in the Syrian conflict.
Trump's comments, shared on his social media platform Truth Social, come as rebel forces continue their struggle against the government led by President Bashar al-Assad.
'Syria is a mess,' Trump proclaimed, emphasizing, 'The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!'
