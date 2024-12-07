Rifts Emerging in INDIA Bloc: Will the Alliance Hold?

Amid growing signs of discord, the INDIA bloc, an opposition alliance formed to challenge the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is experiencing turbulence as internal differences surface among its key constituents.

The alliance's stability was shaken when the Samajwadi Party exited Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi, citing discord over sensitive issues such as the Babri mosque demolition. Additionally, the Congress faces severe criticism following its recent electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra, prompting calls for introspection and a more inclusive approach within the bloc.

Party leaders, including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, express dissatisfaction with Congress dominance and question Rahul Gandhi's leadership. As former ally Janata Dal (United)'s chief Nitish Kumar realigns with the BJP, the future of the opposition alliance hangs in the balance, highlighting the urgent need for unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)