US Denies BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations in Modi-Adani Case

The United States has dismissed claims by India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that US-funded entities are orchestrating attempts to destabilize India through attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Gautam Adani. The accusations were described as 'disappointing' by a US embassy spokesperson.

BJP's allegation centers on the role of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and its purported funding by the US State Department and other 'deep state' figures. The US notably reiterated its longstanding advocacy for media freedom globally.

The controversy follows accusations against the Adani Group, which has been charged with bribing Indian officials for favorable solar energy contracts. The US embassy maintains that the country's support of independent journalistic ventures does not affect editorial content or decision-making.

