Sharad Pawar Urges Opposition to Regroup Amid Maharashtra Election Setbacks

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged the Opposition not to lose hope following their defeat in the Maharashtra elections. He encouraged them to go back to the people, who he believes are not impressed by the BJP-led Mahayuti's victory. Pawar emphasized the need to ensure that election promises, like the Ladki Bahin scheme's financial benefits for women, are fulfilled promptly.

Pawar remarked on the surprising discrepancy between the number of votes and the seats won by different political parties in the Maharashtra assembly elections. While acknowledging the defeat, he stressed the importance of reconnecting with the populace. Despite the Opposition's weaker position in the assembly, Pawar believes young MLAs will demonstrate resilience over time.

Addressing questions about disunity within the Opposition after a Shiv Sena (UBT) newspaper ad mentioned the Babri Masjid, Pawar downplayed the issue. He asserted that the central leadership of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party prioritizes Opposition unity. Pawar cited historical precedents to argue that unity and strategic post-sharing could bolster the Opposition's influence.

