Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Urges Opposition to Regroup Amid Maharashtra Election Setbacks

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) president, called on the Opposition to reconnect with the public after their defeat in Maharashtra elections. He emphasized implementing promises and highlighted the disparity between votes polled and seats won. Despite challenges, young Opposition MLAs show potential. Disunity over Babri Masjid discussion but central leadership stresses unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:54 IST
Sharad Pawar Urges Opposition to Regroup Amid Maharashtra Election Setbacks
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged the Opposition not to lose hope following their defeat in the Maharashtra elections. He encouraged them to go back to the people, who he believes are not impressed by the BJP-led Mahayuti's victory. Pawar emphasized the need to ensure that election promises, like the Ladki Bahin scheme's financial benefits for women, are fulfilled promptly.

Pawar remarked on the surprising discrepancy between the number of votes and the seats won by different political parties in the Maharashtra assembly elections. While acknowledging the defeat, he stressed the importance of reconnecting with the populace. Despite the Opposition's weaker position in the assembly, Pawar believes young MLAs will demonstrate resilience over time.

Addressing questions about disunity within the Opposition after a Shiv Sena (UBT) newspaper ad mentioned the Babri Masjid, Pawar downplayed the issue. He asserted that the central leadership of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party prioritizes Opposition unity. Pawar cited historical precedents to argue that unity and strategic post-sharing could bolster the Opposition's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024