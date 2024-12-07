Karnataka BJP in Turmoil: Leadership Tensions and Calls for Discipline

The Karnataka BJP faces internal challenges as calls intensify for the removal of B Y Vijayendra from the party president role. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the BJP's national general secretary, affirmed that leadership changes are rooted in the party's needs, not individual pressures.

Tensions surfaced during a core committee meeting, where factional divides were addressed. Senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal faces a show cause notice, with decisions pending his response. Additionally, the committee resolved to report the actions of MLAs S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for their affiliations with the Congress, urging strict measures.

The BJP's central disciplinary committee recently confronted Yatnal for his public criticisms. Despite factional strains, Agrawal downplayed conflicts, stressing the party awaits Yatnal's detailed response. The committee also reflected on recent bypoll defeats, planning a fact-finding mission to strategize future improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)