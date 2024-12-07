Left Menu

Karnataka BJP in Turmoil: Leadership Tensions and Calls for Discipline

Amid calls for the removal of B Y Vijayendra as Karnataka BJP president, national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal emphasized leadership changes aren't made on demand. The core committee discussed factional divides and action against indiscipline, focusing on responses to show cause notices and anti-party activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:07 IST
Karnataka BJP in Turmoil: Leadership Tensions and Calls for Discipline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP faces internal challenges as calls intensify for the removal of B Y Vijayendra from the party president role. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the BJP's national general secretary, affirmed that leadership changes are rooted in the party's needs, not individual pressures.

Tensions surfaced during a core committee meeting, where factional divides were addressed. Senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal faces a show cause notice, with decisions pending his response. Additionally, the committee resolved to report the actions of MLAs S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for their affiliations with the Congress, urging strict measures.

The BJP's central disciplinary committee recently confronted Yatnal for his public criticisms. Despite factional strains, Agrawal downplayed conflicts, stressing the party awaits Yatnal's detailed response. The committee also reflected on recent bypoll defeats, planning a fact-finding mission to strategize future improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024