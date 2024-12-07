Left Menu

Farmers Unite: Rakesh Tikait's Call Against Exploitation

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, calls for unity among farmers, highlighting exploitation due to division and stagnant land prices. Amid ongoing protests, he demands legal crop support and criticizes government policies. Recent clashes resulted in injuries, intensifying the farmers' resolve for dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:07 IST
Farmers Unite: Rakesh Tikait's Call Against Exploitation
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader and national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has urged unity among farmers, attributing their exploitation to division and multiple organizations' formation.

Addressing media in Baraut, Tikait criticized stagnant land prices and repressive government policies.

As protests over land acquisition continue in Noida, Tikait emphasized negotiations are crucial, citing issues like compensation following a Supreme Court order and other local concerns including unemployment.

Amidst their 'Dilli Chalo' march for legal crop support, farmers faced police resistance at the Sambhu border.

Injuries from tear gas intensified demands for government engagement, as Sarwan Singh Pandher, another farmer leader, lamented the lack of dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024