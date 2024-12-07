Farmers Unite: Rakesh Tikait's Call Against Exploitation
Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, calls for unity among farmers, highlighting exploitation due to division and stagnant land prices. Amid ongoing protests, he demands legal crop support and criticizes government policies. Recent clashes resulted in injuries, intensifying the farmers' resolve for dialogue.
Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader and national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has urged unity among farmers, attributing their exploitation to division and multiple organizations' formation.
Addressing media in Baraut, Tikait criticized stagnant land prices and repressive government policies.
As protests over land acquisition continue in Noida, Tikait emphasized negotiations are crucial, citing issues like compensation following a Supreme Court order and other local concerns including unemployment.
Amidst their 'Dilli Chalo' march for legal crop support, farmers faced police resistance at the Sambhu border.
Injuries from tear gas intensified demands for government engagement, as Sarwan Singh Pandher, another farmer leader, lamented the lack of dialogue.
